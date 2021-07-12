Cancel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Is Being Sued For Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a class action has been filed on behalf of all purchasers of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd's (YMM) - Get Report American Depository Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to the Company's June 2021 initial public offering ("IPO") for remedies under the Securities Act of 1933. Full Truck Alliance operates a digital platform for trucking and freight services.

If you suffered a loss due to Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.'s misconduct, click here.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Failed to Disclose it was the Subject of a Cybersecurity Review by the Chinese Government that Threatened the Company's Ability to Operate and Grow its Proprietary Platform

According to the complaint, the Company sold approximately 82.5 million shares at $19.00 per ADS in the IPO, for proceeds of $1.56 billion. On July 4, 2021, it was reported that Full Truck Alliance had been targeted by the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC") for perceived threats on the Company's platform to national security interests and user data security. On July 5, 2021, Full Truck Alliance issued a press release confirming it was subject to a review of its data collection and maintenance practices by the CAC and that it had been ordered to suspend all new user registrations during the review period to "prevent the expansion of potential risks." The Company stated it was "conducting a comprehensive self-examination of any potential cybersecurity risks and will continue to improve its cybersecurity systems and technology capabilities," confirming the Company's existing practices were materially deficient and in need of improvement. On this news, Full Truck Alliance's ADSs fell to a low of $14.89 per ADS - a nearly 22% decline from the IPO price - before closing at $17.75 per ADS.

If you purchased ADSs of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) pursuant to the Company's IPO, you have until September 6, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Lauren Levi(800) 350-6003 llevi@robbinsllp.com Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005809/en/

