PotlatchDeltic Names Ashlee Cribb Vice President, Wood Products

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today the appointment of Ashlee Cribb as Vice President, Wood Products effective July 28. Ashlee succeeds Tom Temple, who will be retiring later this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashlee to the role of Vice President, Wood Products," said Eric Cremers, PotlatchDeltic's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Ashlee brings extensive knowledge and a strong track record with over thirty years of industry experience including positions at Georgia Pacific LLC and Roseburg Forest Products. Most recently, Ashlee served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer at Roseburg Forest Products in Springfield, Oregon, and prior to that held leadership roles in Roseburg's Structural Products business. Ashlee has an MBA from Washington University, St. Louis and earned her chemical engineering undergraduate degree at the Georgia Institute of Technology."

"I am looking forward to engaging with the team and continuing a strong commitment to the core values of the company, including excellence in safety," said Cribb. "The PotlatchDeltic mills are well positioned and I am excited to execute on continued growth and operational excellence to deliver value for our customers, shareholders, and communities."

"Tom Temple, our previous Vice President, Wood Products will be retiring in October of 2021 after serving in his role since 2009. Tom has been an outstanding leader running our Wood Products business and we are very grateful for his service the past thirteen years and countless contributions to PotlatchDeltic. We wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement," added Cremers.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005792/en/