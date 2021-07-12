Cancel
Does getting the COVID-19 vaccine affect your life insurance policy?

By Erika Giovanetti
foxla.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can't always believe what you read on social media, especially when it comes to medical information amid the coronavirus pandemic. A May 2021 Instagram post went viral claiming that a user's family was denied a life insurance benefit because the deceased had gotten the "experimental" COVID-19 vaccine. But the vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have all received emergency use authorizations. The post has been flagged as a false claim, and it shows no supporting evidence.

