Report: Dubs have discussed the idea of a Damian Lillard trade

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green are temporary teammates on Team USA for the Olympic Games, but it sounds like the Dubs front office has discussed making that partnership much lengthier. The Lillard-to-Golden State rumors have circulated for a month or so, since Lillard started floating his dissatisfaction with the state of his current squad.

