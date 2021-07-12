Cancel
Economy

G20 Could Implement Minimum Corporate Tax

thebossmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroup seeks to eliminate tax havens It might get harder for corporations to shop around for tax haven countries with lower rates to set up headquarters in after G20 leaders... It might get harder for corporations to shop around for tax haven countries with lower rates to set up headquarters in after G20 leaders came to an initial agreement to set a minimum 15% corporate tax rate. The proposal could be finalized at October’s G20 summit in Rome.

Janet Yellen
