Vitalant blood donations improve from critical shortage to critical need

HARRISBURG – There is a critical need for blood and platelet donations around the region. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types, especially Type O, and those giving platelets are encouraged to give now. Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to a high number of traumas, emergency room visits, organ transplants, and elective surgeries. In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate; however, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. You can click on the American Red Cross or the Central PA Blood Bank banners to sign up to give or you can contact your local hospital’s blood bank to make a much needed donation.