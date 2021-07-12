Cancel
Vitalant blood donations improve from critical shortage to critical need

By Haley Roedder
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The number of blood donations in Wyoming are improving. Vitalant says the state now falls in the critical need category. They are slowly increasing their supply and have about four days worth of each blood type at a time. Last month, Viltalant announced they...

