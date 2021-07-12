Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) - Get Report ("Cabot" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Friday, July 30, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company plans to issue a press release reporting its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results earlier that morning.

To access the live audio webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Cabot's website at www.cabotog.com. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

