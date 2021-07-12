Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake Bell Is Sentenced To Probation & Community Service In Child Endangerment Case

By Ineye Komonibo
Refinery29
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June 2021, former child actor Drake Bell was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in a disturbing case involving a teenaged fan he’d encountered at a concert. The troubling legal saga has now come to a close with the recent trial in an Ohio courthouse, leading to unexpected sentencing and questionable celebration from the Nickelodeon alum.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#Former Child Actor#Community Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nickelodeon
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesclevelandstar.com

Drake Bell receives two years of probation

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Drake Bell, the star of the popular show 'Drake and Josh', has been sentenced to two years' probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. According to Variety, after...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Josh Peck says Drake Bell’s sentencing is ‘upsetting’

Josh Peck has described Drake Bell’s sentencing after pleading guilty to attempted child endangerment as “upsetting”. The 34-year-old star – who appeared alongside Bell in ‘Drake & Josh’ from 2004 and 2007, having also starred in ‘The Amanda Show’ together from 2000 to 2001 – has opened up after the 35-year-old actor was arrested in Ohio last month and was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
CelebritiesPage Six

Josh Peck reacts to Drake Bell’s child endangerment scandal

Josh Peck is finding a way to navigate his friendship with Drake Bell, who is in the midst of a child endangerment scandal. “It’s upsetting, and it’s an unfortunate situation,” the latter half of “Drake & Josh,” 34, told Variety Thursday. “It’s disappointing.”. Bell, 35, was sentenced Monday to two...
Carroll County, IA1380kcim.com

Manning Man Charged With Felony Child Endangerment Sentenced Friday

A Manning man originally charged with felony child endangerment has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Friday in Carroll County District Court. Twenty-three-year-old Damien Michael Hay was arrested on the class D felony count following the May 31 incident at a residence in the 800 block of 12th Street. Authorities say Hay had gotten involved with a verbal argument with a woman who was holding a baby. Hay attempted to strike the woman but instead hit the five-month-old infant in the head, causing bodily injury. According to the plea agreement filed Thursday, Hay pled guilty to a reduced aggravated misdemeanor count of child endangerment. In exchange for his plea, a two-year prison sentence was suspended, and he was placed on probation for two years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. He was also ordered to pay over $1,500 in fines, surcharges and court costs.
Heath, OHColumbus Dispatch

Judge sentences Lexington mom to probation in Heath infant death case

NEWARK -- Kalina V.E. Gillum, 22, of Lexington, will not serve prison time for the 2019 death of her baby, despite a jury finding her guilty on three counts. Licking County Common Pleas Court Judge David Branstool issued the sentence on Thursday, after hearing Gillum allege she suffered years of abuse from her boyfriend and co-defendant Braden Mull, who previously received a one-year sentence in connection with the death. The jury did not hear the abuse claims.
Lewes, DECape Gazette

Area photographer sentenced to probation

A Lewes photographer pleaded guilty July 20 to assaulting his former girlfriend in 2020, and was sentenced to a year of probation. Kyle Kaminski, 31, of Milton, was charged in February 2021 with two counts of third-degree assault and offensive touching for two incidents in 2020 during which he assaulted a former girlfriend. The girlfriend detailed a two-year abusive relationship that culminated in two incidents – one at New Wave Imagery in Lewes, a photography studio the two co-owned, and the other at the woman’s home.
Lackawanna County, PAScranton Times

Ex-Rep. Haggerty sentenced to probation in credit card case

Former state Rep. Kevin M. Haggerty avoided jail and will spend three years on probation for using a woman’s credit cards without her permission to buy more than $950 worth of booze and other items. The ex-lawmaker expressed contrition for his actions and talked about his struggles with alcoholism as...
Warren, PAWarren Times Observer

Mother sentenced in child drowning case

A Warren woman will spend six months in county prison on a child endangerment charge stemming from the drowning death of her two-year-old child last summer. Nichol V. Barrett, 26, Warren, was sentenced on a single count of endangering the welfare of children by President Judge Maureen Skerda on Friday.
Upshur County, TXktbb.com

Eight life sentences in child indecency case

GILMER — Following a two-day trial and a guilty verdict, an Upshur County jury has returned a maximum punishment of eight life sentences against 37-year-old Thomas Alan Auld for eight counts of indecency with a child. Each sentence carries a $10,000 fine. The victim was a 10-year-old female relative. Officials say the charge is normally a second degree felony but Auld has already served time for burglary and stealing food stamps. The District Attorney’s Office filed a notice to enhance punishment because of the prior offenses.
East Providence, RITurnto10.com

East Providence man sentenced to 16 years in child molestation case

An East Providence man was sentenced to 16 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions after taking a plea in a child molestation case, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced on Thursday. 35-year-old Matthew Golding pleaded nolo contendere to one count of first-degree child molestation. The charge was connected child...
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Hearing Delayed For Dad Charged With Child Endangerment

TOMS RIVER – The father facing child endangerment charges in Barnegat remains in custody in the Ocean County Jail. A detention hearing scheduled for yesterday was adjourned until tomorrow. Christopher Gregor’s charges stem from a March 20, 2021 incident involving his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo. The young boy’s sudden death...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Baby-faced teen facing life in prison after being arrested in AN0M crime sting is released on home detention over fears he's in danger behind bars

A teenager facing life in prison after being busted in the AN0M crime sting has been released on home detention over fears he would be in danger if he was kept locked up. Apostle Broikos, 18, one of the youngest alleged associates of the crime syndicate Operation Ironside, was on May 19 charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of a controlled drug in Yamba, just west of the Victorian-SA border.

Comments / 0

Community Policy