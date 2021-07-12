Drake Bell Is Sentenced To Probation & Community Service In Child Endangerment Case
In June 2021, former child actor Drake Bell was charged with attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in a disturbing case involving a teenaged fan he’d encountered at a concert. The troubling legal saga has now come to a close with the recent trial in an Ohio courthouse, leading to unexpected sentencing and questionable celebration from the Nickelodeon alum.www.refinery29.com
