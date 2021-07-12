Chargers 90-in-90: OLB/DE Jessie Lemonier

Today the Chargers will take the field for their first training camp practice of the 2021 season. It’s really here. Time to hit the ground rolling. We’re going back to a poll to see where everyone is at confidence-wise with the Chargers at this checkpoint of the offseason. As of today, what is your confidence level in the Bolts for this upcoming season? High? Low? Somewhere in the middle? Feel free to explain your choice in the comments below!