Chargers 90-in-90: OLB/DE Jessie Lemonier
Lemonier played his prep ball at Hialeah High School in Hialeah, Florida. It’s unclear what he did following his graduation in 2015 as I can’t find anything about his time playing football at Ventura College in 2017. He played just a single season in Ventura, collecting 79 tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, 8.5 sacks, and one interception. He helped Ventura to their 16th conference title in school history and was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the conference.www.boltsfromtheblue.com
