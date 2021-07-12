How an Indigenous-Owned Adventure Company Is Bringing Bike Tourism to the Navajo Nation

The Mountain States are eight US states in the Western United States. These states are Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Arizona. The Mountain States form a large swathe of territory that stretches from the US border with Canada to the US border with Mexico. Six of the eight states have parts of the Rocky Mountains within their borders. There are, however, other mountains ranges in the Mountain States, such as the San Francisco Mountains in Arizona, and the Great Basin Ranges, which are mostly in Nevada. The Mountain States are also characterized by other geographic features, including desert terrain, canyons, and plains.