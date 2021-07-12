Cancel
How an Indigenous-Owned Adventure Company Is Bringing Bike Tourism to the Navajo Nation

By Stephanie Vermillio n
cntraveler.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than a year since COVID-19 halted the Navajo Nation’s tourism, but just this month, popular attractions like Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park and Four Corners Monument partially reopened—and travelers have a new way to experience these sun-blasted landscapes: by bikepacking. It’s the first iteration of an Indigenous-led effort to bring bike tourism to the Navajo Nation.

