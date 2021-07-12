Cancel
Columbus, OH

J’s Sweet Treats is celebrating the grand opening of its second location at Polaris Fashion Place

The Columbus Chamber provides connections, resources and solutions that help small businesses and Fortune 500 enterprises grow Central Ohio's economy. WHAT: J’s Sweet Treats, the nationally recognized, Black and woman-owned boutique bakery located in South Columbus, is celebrating the grand opening of its second location at Polaris Fashion Place with a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration hosted in conjunction with community partners. The new retail bakery will officially open on Friday, July 16, immediately following the ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:00 pm. The bakery will feature expected favorites like cupcakes, lemon bars and luxe shakes as well as new menu items such as extreme dipped apples and an expanded selection of grab-and-go cakes.

