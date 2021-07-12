Cancel
AUD/USD struggles to regain 0.7500, coronavirus, China trade data eyed

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD seeks clear direction around yearly low after a quiet start to the week. Covid concerns remain elevated in Australia with highest counts since early September. Aussie authorities ready more stimulus as virus outbreaks hint at extended local lockdowns. PM Morrison’s speech, China trade figures for June and US CPI...

www.fxstreet.com

