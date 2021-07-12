‘Extremely complex investigation’: Son of missing Windsor couple held on $10K cash bond; charges expected later this week

MADISON, Wis. — The son of a missing Windsor couple is being held on a $10,000 cash bond after prosecutors argued for bond to be set as high as $1 million. Chandler Halderson, 23, appeared in court Monday for a bail hearing after he was taken into custody last week for providing false information related to the investigation. Deputy District Attorney William Brown asked the court to issue the million dollar bond for Halderson, despite not yet having formally filed charges against him.