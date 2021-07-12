Cancel
Spencer Pratt Says His The Hills: New Beginnings Co-Stars Are The “Worst People Ever”

There aren’t enough crystals in the world to calm Spencer Pratt’s ego. The Pratt Daddy Crystal maven has to be one of the most ridiculous reality TV villains of all time, (that’s a sincere compliment). Spencer knew from day one of his time on The Hills how to push people’s buttons – just ask Lauren Conrad who literally ran from the hills to get away from him .

Now, on The Hills: New Beginnings , Audrina Patridge , Brody Jenner , Justin Bobby Brescia , Jason Wahler , and Brandon Lee are all thinking they need to do the same thing. Spencer and wife, Heidi Pratt , have made everyone mad because they doubted Jason’s sobriety . Sure, it’s a horrible thing to do, but, if it wasn’t for this one remark about Jason’s sobriety, the show would have zero drama . Now, Spencer’s letting his co-stars know who’s bringing it and who isn’t.

As reported by Us Weekly , Spencer tweeted about this week’s episode , calling it the “worst episode of reality TV I have ever watched.” He also added that the, “footage didn’t deserve cloud space.” Someone help me, because I agree with Spencer!

Ultimately, Spencer is referring to the scene in the episode where Jason and his wife, Ashley Wahler , try to talk to Speidi about their sobriety comments. Instead, surprising no one, Spencer and Heidi walk out on the confrontation. They even left in the middle of filming this cast trip. That’s because the couple feels like they deserve apologies from everyone for this supposed gang up.

Spencer clearly did not like the episode because he also, “retweeted a series of posts about how he and Montag are the most interesting parts of the show and deserve a spinoff.”“I would imagine if there was a season 3,” Spencer added, “it would be with an all-new cast because after this season, I don’t see how everyone would be able to be in the same room once this airs.”

RELATED: Brody Jenner Wants Kristin Cavallari Back Full-Time On The Hills: New Beginnings

Page Six reported on more of Spencer’s tweets where he really goes in on the cast, saying his co-stars are “the worst people ever.” One post he retweeted from a fan said, “the jealousy is so overwhelming [sic] clear. They ALL knew you two were going to be the stars (ya know, cuz you have personalities & [your son] Gunner) plus you and [ Heidi ] have gained a following over the years so, in my opinion, they wanted to push you guys out.” To this, Spencer replied: “Big facts.”

While I don’t think Speidi are the A-List stars they believe themselves to be – they have a point. No one on this show has much of a personality. Jason and Ashley are a snooze, Brody and Audrina flirt like second graders, and Justin can still only convince himself that he’s this deep person. Speidi really are the only ones who seem to get that a reality show needs big personalities . Hopefully that solidifies them for Season 3.

RELATED: Kristin Cavallari Says She’ll “Never” Appear On Southern Charm Despite Craig Conover Claims

TELL US-WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SPENCER’S COMMENTS? ARE YOU WATCHING THE HILLS: NEW BEGINNINGS? WHO IS THE BEST REALITY TV VILLAIN OF ALL TIME? DID YOU EVER THINK SPEIDI WOULD LAST THIS LONG?

[Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images]

The post Spencer Pratt Says His The Hills: New Beginnings Co-Stars Are The “Worst People Ever” appeared first on Reality Tea .

