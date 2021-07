Making homemade sourdough English Muffins is a time-consuming process — let's just be clear about that from the start. The hands-on work doesn't take too long, but waiting for your dough to rise is a bit time-consuming. But hey, when you take those first bites, you'll know it was all worth it. "Making bread is a really fun and rewarding thing to do, and there really is nothing like freshly baked, homemade bread," says chef and recipe developer Jennine Bryant of The Marshside Pantry. Once you start baking your own bread. you'll never want to go back to store-bought!"