Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Netflix and Gold House Announce New Partnership To Amplify API Stories - Film News In Brief

By Antonio Ferme
wiltonbulletin.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and Gold House have created a partnership called “Netflix Gold” to amplify API stories, artists, and creators. The partnership marks an evolution for the nonprofit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) cultural leaders behind Gold House. By expanding their support beyond films for Asian audiences, Gold House will work closely with Netflix to amplify all culturally relevant stories (inclusive of films, series, documentaries, and stand-ups) and will engage the API community through private and public experiences to celebrate diverse, multidimensional storytelling.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Kondo
Person
Dan Auerbach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Api#New Orleans#Documentary Film#Api#Pacific Islander#South Asian#Gold House#Impact Artist Productions#Creole#Afro#Cuban#Radicalmedia#American#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Fox Announces Fall 2021 Primetime Premiere Dates

Fox has set its fall 2021-2022 primetime lineup’s premiere dates, which includes series debut slots for The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Alter Ego. Fox’s fall schedule also includes the return of 9-1-1, the sixth season of The Masked Singer, and The Resident season five. Fox’s Sunday “Animation...
TV SeriesDeadline

Sonya Winton-Odamtten & Jonathan I. Kidd Score HBO Pilot Script Order For Series Adaptation Of Octavia Butler’s ‘Fledgling’; Issa Rae & J.J. Abrams To EP

EXCLUSIVE: Octavia Butler’s novel Fledgling is getting a television adaptation at HBO. The WarnerMedia premium network has ordered a pilot script for the project from Lovecraft Country writers and co-EPs Sonya Winton-Odamtten and Jonathan I. Kidd. The pair, who re-upped their overall deal with HBO in December, are writing the...
Movies/Film

SXSW Winner ‘The Fallout’ Heading to HBO Max

The Fallout, filmmaker Megan Park’s debut feature, premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in March 2021 and received rave reviews across the board. The high school drama was even awarded the Grand Jury Prize in the Narrative Feature Film Competition, as well as the Audience Choice Award. Clearly, Park managed to get herself on quite a few radars with this film. That’s now paid off, as the news comes in that Warner Bros. has acquired the global rights to The Fallout.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Netflix’s “The Loud House” Film

Netflix has premiered the official trailer for their film adaptation of Nickelodeon’s hit animated series “The Loud House” premiering on August 20th. The family adventure follows the Loud family to Scotland where they discover that they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The family quickly indulges in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever when they learn their ancestral home is a castle.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Why Black Mirror Season 6 Isn't Releasing in 2021

Black Mirror fans willl have to wait a bit longer before new episodes of the sci-fi dysopian anthology series come out. It's been two years since Netflix released Series 5 of Black Mirror, and fans are wondering if creator Charlie Brooker is planning to make more episodes of thought-provoking science fiction stories inspired by Rod Serling's iconic multi-genre 1960s anthology TV series The Twilight Zone.
MoviesGreenwichTime

SXSW Winner 'The Fallout' With Jenna Ortega and Maddie Ziegler to Debut on HBO Max

Warner Bros. has acquired rights to South by Southwest award-winner “The Fallout” and plans to debut the film on HBO Max. Written and directed by Megan Park in her feature filmmaking debut, “The Fallout” premiered at SXSW and took home the grand jury and audience awards at this year’s annual film festival. The story follows a high schooler who navigates the emotional fallout in the wake of a school tragedy. The cast includes Jenna Ortega (“Jane the Virgin,” “You”), “Dance Moms” alum Maddie Ziegler, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley.
Los Angeles, CADeadline

Array Schedules A Haile Gerima Masterclass; rePRO Film Festival Sets Lineup; Freestyle Acquires Sci-Fi Crime Thriller ‘Mind Talker’; Gravitas Goes To ‘The Center’ – Film Briefs

Ava DuVernay’s arts and social impact collective Array has taken the wraps off plans for its first masterclass, headlined by Ethiopian filmmaker Haile Gerima. Liberated Territory: A Masterclass by Haile Gerima will be a five-day workshop in Los Angeles that explores the catalyst of storytelling and a story’s structure crafted from personal narrative accents. That is a hallmark of Gerima’s work as a leading member of the film movement known as L.A. Rebellion birthed in the late 1960s and early1970s, with titles including Bush Mama, Harvest: 3000 Years, Ashes & Embers and the 1993 epic Sankofa the latter of which he self-distributed after studios passed.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix Announces Twisted Horror Series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” – Coming Soon – Netflix News

Netflix has announced a new horror series “Brand New Cherry Flavor” which they quoted as saying “this show is bonkers, you’re going to love it”. The limited series arrives August 13th and follows a filmmaker who heads to Hollywood in the early ‘90s to make her movie but tumbles down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of sex, magic, revenge – and kittens. The series is based on the book of the same name by Todd Grimson.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Endeavor Appoints Ursula Burns to Board of Directors - Film News In Brief

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. announced that Ursula Burns has joined its board of directors. Burns was previously CEO of Xerox Corporation, where she helped move the company to a diversified global business services company. From 2009 to 2016, she served on the White House’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Coalition. In 2016, Burns joined telecommunications company VEON as chair and CEO.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Justin Chon Could Direct Himself and Alicia Vikander to an Oscar Nomination for the Timely 'Blue Bayou'

The lovechild of passion and talent, Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou” — a lyrical and emotional portrait of identity and family — is a piece that drums up lots of support within the film community, general audiences, and the Academy Awards in various branches. Leaving you in a puddle of tears by the end credits, the Cannes Film Festival selection could be a slam dunk for distributor Focus Features across all eligible categories, including best picture.
Businesswiltonbulletin.com

Dick Clark Productions Owner Fields Reform Proposal for Embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.

Eldridge Industries chief Todd Boehly has presented the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with a massive restructuring plan that would create a for-profit entity in addition to the nonprofit side of the group that has come under heavy fire in recent months for the absence of Black members and for accusations of questionable ethical practices among many of its members.

Comments / 0

Community Policy