The Ole Miss Rebels are, if nothing else, entertaining. College football is turning more and more into a game of who can outscore whom and the Rebs have both the play caller and the man running the show to be the wildest of wild cards. Will their brand of football be good enough to make the College Football Playoff as presently constituted? Probably not. But will they be a bitch to play for as long as Lane Kiffin’s around? Absolutely.