Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dane County, WI

Authorities investigating Windsor man’s death as homicide; search for missing Windsor woman ongoing

By Logan Rude
wglr.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Dane County authorities are investigating the death of a Windsor man as a homicide as they continue searching for a missing Windsor woman. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said during a Monday afternoon press conference that people interviewed by detectives in the early stages of their investigation placed the couple’s son, 23-year-old Chandler Halderson, at the scene where his father’s remains were in found last week.

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Windsor, WI
Windsor, WI
Crime & Safety
Windsor, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Pacific tsunami warnings lifted after big quake in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, July 29 (Reuters) - Tsunami warnings were lifted for Alaska and the rest of Pacific after a huge earthquake of 8.2 magnitudestruck the seismically active U.S. state in the late hours on Wednesday. In Alaska, small tsunami waves measuring under a foot above tide level were observed in...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

LOS ANGELES, July 29 (Reuters) - Scarlett Johansson, star of the Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," sued the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Thursday, alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters. The dual release strategy...
Posted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. gymnastics reign continues as Biles watches on

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Without Simone Biles, America's dominance of women's gymnastics continued on Thursday with a gold in the individual all-around competition for the fifth Olympics in a row. Sunisa Lee, the youngest member of the team, clinched the U.S. spot in the history books in the final...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House GOP stages mask mandate protest

Nearly 40 maskless House Republican lawmakers walked across the Capitol and onto the Senate floor in protest of the Capitol physician’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate in the lower chamber but not in the upper chamber. Republicans complained that the policy, backed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy