Olympics: Telemundo Deportes Plans 300+ Hours of Live ​Streaming Coverage

Judo was created in Japan, so it’s only natural that their athletes are exceptional at it. Fun fact: except for the 1980 Olympics (where they didn’t participate), Japan has had the highest medal tally at every Olympics event for over five decades, and we can't see that changing any time soon. There's still plenty to get excited for, though, so here we'll run down exactly how to get an Olympics Judo live stream wherever you are in the world.