Olympics: Telemundo Deportes Plans 300+ Hours of Live ​Streaming Coverage

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI—Telemundo Deportes has announced that it will offer the most extensive Spanish-language Olympics coverage ever provided on digital media for the U.S. market. “Our Spanish-language digital coverage will enhance the audience’s Olympic experience with many options for consuming and engaging with the best of Tokyo,” said Eli Velazquez, executive vice president of sports content for Telemundo Deportes. “Telemundo’s digital offering across our platforms and on Peacock, will connect seamlessly with our linear programming, focusing on the biggest stories, athletes and sports competitions that Latino audiences are eager to follow.”

