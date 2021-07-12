US Commerce Secretary Raimondo: Pushing White House to ease restrictions on travel to US
Despite escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, policymakers in the West push for easing activity restrictions. The latest in the list was US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who per Reuters said, “She is pressing for the easing of coronavirus restrictions that bar much of the world from traveling to the US.” The diplomat also said that the US health officials remain concerned about more outbreaks.www.fxstreet.com
