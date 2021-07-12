Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US Commerce Secretary Raimondo: Pushing White House to ease restrictions on travel to US

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite escalating coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, policymakers in the West push for easing activity restrictions. The latest in the list was US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who per Reuters said, “She is pressing for the easing of coronavirus restrictions that bar much of the world from traveling to the US.” The diplomat also said that the US health officials remain concerned about more outbreaks.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe Travel#European Travel#Iran#Us Commerce#Reuters#The European Union#The White House#Transportation#Schengen#Asian#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Travel
Country
South Africa
News Break
White House
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
TravelJanesville Gazette

Citing delta variant, US reportedly decides not to lift travel restrictions yet

The U.S. has decided not to lift existing travel restrictions “at this point” because of the alarming surge of new COVID-19 cases nationwide and spread of the highly contagious delta variant, a White House official reportedly confirmed Monday. The restrictions affect most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been to more...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Syracuse.com

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travelers until at least Aug. 21. The announcement by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.
U.S. PoliticsMiami Herald

US extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico borders

The U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed at land and ferry crossings for at least another month as the pandemic continues to pose a threat to “human life or national interests,” federal officials said Wednesday. Any movement between the U.S. and its neighbors will be limited to...
Economycommerce.gov

Commerce Secretary Raimondo Names New U.S. Private Sector Co-Chair to U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo today announced Mr. Mauro Gregorio, Chief Executive Officer of the Dow Silicones Corporation, as the new U.S. private sector co-chair of the U.S.-Brazil CEO Forum. As the new U.S. private sector co-chair, Mr. Gregorio and his team will work together with the U.S. Government to coordinate, organize, and plan the activities of the U.S. Section in preparation for the 12th CEO Forum meeting to take place in Washington, D.C., in February 2022.
POTUSUS News and World Report

With Virus Surge, US to Keep Travel Restrictions for Now

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States served notice Monday that it will keep existing COVID-19 restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant. It was the latest sign that the White House is having to recalibrate its...
Travelaudacy.com

Lamont considers bringing back travel restrictions as COVID surges across US

HARTFORD, Conn. (WCBS 880) — Gov. Ned Lamont is considering imposing travel restrictions as COVID-19 cases spike in Connecticut and around the country. Connecticut, along with New Jersey and New York, previously required travelers from states with high coronavirus transmission rates to quarantine. After lifting the restriction back in May...
POTUSCBS News

Biden's latest executive order could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs

President Biden's latest executive order promoting competition in the U.S. economy could make it easier for Americans to quit their jobs. Mr. Biden is proposing the Federal Trade Commission curtail the use of noncompete agreements, which are contracts that often restrict lower-paid employees from taking another job within their industry. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Irina Ivanova joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Included As A Payment In Reconciliation Bill?

While there have been stalls in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, there have also been rumors about stimulus checks in the fourth round to have a payment included within the reconciliation bill. This was unveiled by Senator Sanders and amounted to $3.5 trillion. The proposal is said to include many measures which are popular but left out by the senators responsible for putting together the infrastructure plan.
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Judge Intervenes After Lawmakers Use $65,000 Of COVID-19 Aid On Bonuses

A Michigan judge has ordered $65,000 in bonuses paid to county commissioners and staff using federal COVID-19 relief aid to be frozen following public outrage over the funds’ use and a county prosecutor calling the payments illegal. A Genesee County judge on Monday ordered payments made to Shiawassee County commissioners,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New evidence shows Trump appointees' political interference with CDC weekly Covid data reports, House subcommittee says

Washington (CNN) — A Democratic-led House select committee says it has uncovered evidence of political interference by the Trump administration into the federal government's coronavirus response last year, including attempts to alter or block data reports from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailing the dire effects of the virus.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
San Francisco, CASFist

CDC Confirms That Viral Loads In Vaccinated People With Delta Are 'Indistinguishable' From Unvaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control reversed course Monday and said it now recommends indoor masks for the vaccinated in all areas of the country where COVID infections are surging. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited unpublished data from recent days suggesting that vaccinated people may be able to spread the Delta variant just as easily as unvaccinated people.
AccidentsPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Truck Plunges into Roaring River after Trying to Cross Unstable Bridge in Scary Video

Video of a Russian truck driving over a failing wooden suspension bridge made for a tense moment last week. In the video, a mid-size Russian pickup truck starts its run across a temporary Volga River bridge. Residents watch in horror as the truck nears the middle. The wheels begin to submerge and kick up water. At the middle point, the truck stops, and seconds later, rope from one side snaps. The motor vehicle flips and falls into the river.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy