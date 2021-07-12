Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The NHP Foundation (NHPF) Acquires Kansas City, MO-Based Cardinal Ridge Apartments

wiltonbulletin.com
 16 days ago

Deal represents first Kansas City opportunity for leading not-for-profit affordable housing. Continuing its mission to create and preserve affordable housing in 15 states and the District of Columbia, NHPF today announced its acquisition of Cardinal Ridge Apartments in Kansas City, MO. The 160-unit former 9% tax credit deal includes LIHTC, market rate, and public housing units for seniors and families.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Real Property#Nhpf#Cardinal Ridge Apartments#Lihtc#The Housing Authority#Hakc#Vp#Development#Family Centered Coaching#Operation Pathways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Charitiesbizjournals

Charitable Trusts and Foundations in the Kansas City area

Editor's Note: For the first time in six years, the Kansas City Business Journal is publishing a Charitable Trusts and Foundations List. For this year's List, the organizations are ranked by their giving rather than their assets. Additionally, a new column called "public support" seeks to highlight the amount of...
San Francisco, CAWhittier Daily News

Convert vacant office space into housing

Around California, bureaucrats on a large scale have not yet begun to recognize that the solution to the state’s housing crisis has been at hand from the moment the coronavirus pandemic struck. All it should take is for some of them to venture outside their ivory tower homes and offices...
Phoenix, AZEast Valley Tribune

EV renters caught in housing price squeeze

Valley renters are increasingly finding themselves caught between rapidly rising rents and soaring home prices that make buying a house next to impossible. Starter-home prices are rising seven times faster than a typical renter’s income, making saving for a down payment even harder, according to a new analysis by Zillow.
Jefferson City, MOMySanAntonio

Modern Litho Announces The Acquisition Of Kansas City-Based Watkins Lithographic, Inc.

Nationally-recognized Print Industry Leader Increases Production Capacity in the Midwest Market. Modern Litho, a full-service magazine, catalog and commercial printer with national reach and headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, announces it will acquire the commercial printing division of Watkins Lithographic of North Kansas City, Missouri as of August 1, 2021. The acquisition increases production capacity and further enhances the company’s suite of services which include: digital and offset print, mailing, warehousing and fulfillment, and wide format services in the Kansas City and regional markets.
Mckeesport, PAPosted by
PublicSource

PNC tries to slow the housing market’s ‘runaway train’

PNC Bank's purchase of affordable housing in McKeesport, a 14-mile drive from its corporate headquarters, was more than a bid for some close-to-home community reinvestment. It was part of a nationwide strategy to preserve affordable housing, according to the executive in charge of the bank's 30-community portfolio of subsidized rental properties.
Real Estatethemreport.com

US Housing Consultants Adds Former HUD Senior Policy Advisor

US Housing Consultants has announced the addition of John Ligon, former Senior Policy Advisor to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson, as an EVP. In his new role, Ligon will focus on assisting owners and management agents to position themselves for the coming challenges of National Standards for the Physical Inspection of Real Estate (NSPIRE), Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), and other modernizing initiatives.
Real Estatenewsmemory.com

Fairgrounds development plans include affordable housing

A mixed-use development slated to surround the future Major League Soccer stadium at Fairgrounds Nashville will include plans for affordable housing. Nearly half of the apartments in the $80 million development’s first block — which is awaiting final approval for construction — will be affordable to Nashvillians making less than $47,280 per year, according to current plans.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Pete Buttigieg's unemployed teacher husband Chasten claims they 'can't afford' more than a one-bedroom apartment in D.C. (despite Pete earning $221,400-a-year)

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's husband Chasten claims the couple can't afford a one-bedroom apartment in Washington D.C and say the city is 'almost unaffordable'. In an interview with the Washington Post published on Monday, Chasten griped that a one-bedroom apartment including a den was out of their price range.
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Valley family shocked by $500 rent increase

PHOENIX — In November 2020 when Stefanie Netzel, her boyfriend, and their five-year-old son moved into their two-bedroom apartment in north Phoenix, they planned to stay for a while. "Live here and save money and buy a home in the future. But this was going to be our place until...
San Francisco, CASFGate

1-bedroom apartment with Palace of Fine Arts view: Guess the rent in San Francisco

It's no secret that Bay Area living is expensive, so much so that many people are leaving or coming up with some very creative solutions. If you've ever searched for a new apartment online, you've undoubtedly come across a place where the images make your jaw drop at the photos and price - and NOT in a good way. Even as rent has hit a historic decline in San Francisco, I'm here to remind you that the median two-bedroom rent is still more than double the national average. Welcome to the series we're calling, "Guess how much this rents for in San Francisco."
Real EstateInman.com

Landlords are ditching their rental properties and cashing out

Rising home prices are causing landlords to choose between equity or cash flow. For those deciding to list, earnings are substantial, investment property owners told Inman. Ryan David is about to list one of his Pennsylvania rental properties for $129,900. Never in his wildest dreams did he think he’d be selling it for nearly double the purchase price.

Comments / 0

Community Policy