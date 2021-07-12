Cancel
Ramona Singer Reportedly Fired From Real Housewives Of New York

By Karen A.
Reality Tea
 16 days ago
Ramona Singer has given us lots of great TV over her years on Real Housewives of New York . But is her time finally coming to an end? Despite Ramona being a fan favorite, it’s no secret that the last few years haven’t been her best. Especially when adding new castmates. And hey, maybe you can poop yourself on TV one too many times.

With the addition of a younger, edgier Leah Tiki Torch McSweeney last season, Ramona tried her best to welcome her but fell very, very flat. As much as she wanted to play the mother figure, she just couldn’t keep up with Leah’s antics. The two came to blows more than once. It’s even spilled over this season with adding the first Black housewife to the franchise, Eboni K. Williams . Leah has had to regularly try and mediate Eboni educating Ramona , to no avail. So could this be a sign that Ramona just can’t keep up with the changing times?

While it’s nowhere near confirmed, Radar Online is reporting that this will be Ramona’s last season . According to a source, “The only original New York cast member who has never left from day one is Ramona but now her time is up.”

The source went on to say, “ Ramona will not be invited back to the next season of the show, which is currently not in production for a couple of reasons. One, she is too expensive. She is the only lady that has been on the show from day one and her salary reflects it.” They added, “Plus, the basic premise of the show doesn’t work anymore. A bunch of older white women behaving badly was fun a decade ago but not today. The world has changed and if the show wants to survive another decade it must change too and that starts with the cast.”

And the source claims that Ramona isn’t taking it well at all. According to a friend, “Ramona is furious that the show is changing. She doesn’t understand why her behavior isn’t great TV anymore. After over a decade of being rewarded for saying and doing the things she has done, she does not understand what the problem is.”

RELATED: Real Housewives Of New York Star Ramona Singer Ate Dog Food

It’s obvious Ramona doesn’t understand what’s going on. In the last episode , Eboni tried to break through to her again, only to be shut down. Eboni opened up about suffering as a Black woman. Ramona responded, “You said you’ve suffered. I said, ‘Looking at you, I don’t think you suffer.'” Sadly, this kind of comment doesn’t surprise me coming from the woman who ate dog food .

While Bravo remains mum on the rumor, fans are left to speculate how her train wreck of a season will influence her future on the show. Will this season be Ramona’s swan song? Stay tuned.

RELATED: Sonja Morgan Says She’s Closer With Ramona Singer And Luann de Lesseps Than Ever Before

TELL US – DO YOU THINK RAMONA WILL BE LET GO? HAVE YOU BEEN ENJOYING HER THIS SEASON? DO YOU THINK THE CAST NEEDS AN OVERHAUL?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Ramona Singer Reportedly Fired From Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea .

