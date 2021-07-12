Cancel
Babe Ruth

Non-Stop Rainfall Slows Road Work, Disrupts Babe Ruth Baseball Schedule

By Mike Rosenberg
The Bedford Citizen
 16 days ago
The incessant rainfall during the first 40 percent of July has forced the postponement of some planned road resurfacing, as well as a bunch of baseball games. “We had to delay and reschedule a couple of our paving projects,” said Department of Public Works Director David Manugian. That includes the less-disruptive micropaving, which he said “requires a certain amount of dryness to solidify.”

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
