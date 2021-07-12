Non-Stop Rainfall Slows Road Work, Disrupts Babe Ruth Baseball Schedule
The incessant rainfall during the first 40 percent of July has forced the postponement of some planned road resurfacing, as well as a bunch of baseball games. “We had to delay and reschedule a couple of our paving projects,” said Department of Public Works Director David Manugian. That includes the less-disruptive micropaving, which he said “requires a certain amount of dryness to solidify.”www.thebedfordcitizen.org
Comments / 0