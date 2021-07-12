LeAnn Rimes' 'Blue': How the Album Paved the Way for Women in Country

Twenty-five years after her debut album Blue spurred her to global superstardom, LeAnn Rimes tells USA Today that she is “still dealing” with the survival-related trauma of achieving Grammy-winning success at 14 years of age. “I can look back and recognize, I think, how much I have survived. The traumatic parts of it kind of out shadow and outweigh the success and all the accomplishments, so it’s nice to kind of look back and have a have a balanced view of both sides of things,” she says.