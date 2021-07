US stock futures rose as bond yields declined and after Tesla published strong quarterly results. Futures linked to the Dow Jones rose by 25 points while those tied to the S&P 500 added 10 points. Meanwhile., US 10-year bond yield declined to 1.25% while the 30-year yield declined to 1.90%. At its peak this year, the 10-year rose to 1.776%. Therefore, this decline is a sign that investors are pricing in a lower inflation rate and a relatively dovish Federal Reserve in the near term. The Fed will start its meeting today and deliver its decision tomorrow.