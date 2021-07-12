K-Pop billionaire behind BTS doubles wealth after adding Bieber

Which act is mighty enough to knock BTS out of the number-one spot after seven weeks? Why, themselves, obviously. The K-pop superstars’ latest single, “Permission to Dance,” has knocked the seven-week number one, “Butter,” off the summit of the Billboard Hot 100. Debuting at the top, “Permission to Dance” becomes BTS’ fifth number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. They’re the first act to replace themselves at number one since 2018, when Drake‘s “In My Feelings” bumped off “Nice for What.”