K-Pop billionaire behind BTS doubles wealth after adding Bieber

By Yoojung Lee
wiltonbulletin.com
 18 days ago

Bang Si-hyuk, the founder of the agency behind K-pop boy-band sensation BTS, has more than doubled his wealth in a matter of months as shares of his company surged. Bang is worth about $3.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Hybe Co., formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, rose 130% since going public in South Korea in October. When its initial public offering priced, his net worth was around $1.5 billion.

www.wiltonbulletin.com

