“People had been asking me to do a solo album for quite some time,” Nancy Wilson says of her new release, You and Me. The iconic guitarist and singer has been writing and recording original music alongside her sister Ann ever since Heart’s 1975 debut, Dreamboat Annie. Over the 35 years to follow, she placed such a focus on the group—spanning 16 records, multiple world tours and a 2013 Rock Hall induction—that she didn’t feel that she had the time to initiate an album project of her own.