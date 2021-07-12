Cancel
Mickey Guyton Details Debut Album 'Remember Her Name'

By Jon Freeman
wiltonbulletin.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA decade after being signed to a major label, Mickey Guyton will release her debut album in 2021. Titled Remember Her Name, the project follows Guyton’s 2020 Bridges EP and will be available via Capitol Nashville on September 24th. Remember Her Name spans 16 tracks and includes a handful of...

