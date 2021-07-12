Mickey Guyton Details Debut Album 'Remember Her Name'

“But I swang out when they swang and that’s how I got my name…” We all called her Miss Thang back in 1995, now she usually goes by Auntie Mo or “Goonica,” either way, one thing’s for sure, we've always had love for Monica. The R&B songstress is celebrating the 26th anniversary of her debut album Miss Thang and we are here for the legendary trip down memory lane. Released when she was just 15-years-old, Miss Thang was one of the seminal records of the '90s and spun hits like “One Of Dem Days (Don’t Take It Personal),” “Why I Love You So Much,” and “Before You Walk Out Of My Life." Cementing Monica as not only an R&B darling but also as one of the most recognizable and praiseworthy voices of our generation, the album spent weeks in the top 100 of Billboard and her first two singles made Monica the youngest artist, at the time, to ever have two consecutive chart-topping hits on the R&B singles chart.