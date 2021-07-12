MLB Draft Day 2: Padres Grab Lots of College Pitchers

Baseball is a team game. You win and lose as a team. Rarely you can point at one player and say they were the difference in the game. Saturday’s game was no exception. Eric Hosmer is one of the most controversial players on the San Diego Padres. He signed what was once the largest contract in franchise history. Since signing with the Padres Hosmer has a -0.1 WAR. His defense has always been below average in that same time frame. The first baseman’s bat has been below average in all but one of his seasons, 2020. That one season was when he made one simple change. He fixed his launch angle.