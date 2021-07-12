Cancel
MLB

MLB Draft Day 2: Padres Grab Lots of College Pitchers

By NBC San Diego
NBC San Diego
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRounds 2-10 of the MLB Draft went down on Monday so the Padres got to flex their scouting muscles again. After taking high school shortstop Jackson Merrill in Round 1 on Sunday, they went back to the high school ranks to get outfielder James Wood from IMG Academy in Florida. He’s a large man, at 6’7” and 240 pounds. Scouts think he has 30-home run power potential and the athleticism to play right field in the big leagues.

