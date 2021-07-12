Cancel
WWE Sets New Date For Broken Skull Sessions With Kevin Nash, Nash Names NWO Members

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broken Skull Sessions episode with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Kevin Nash is now scheduled air on Money In the Bank Sunday. As noted, the interview was originally scheduled to air this past Sunday on Peacock and the WWE Network, as the end to nWo Week, which was held to celebrate 25 years of the group. However, WWE pulled the interview from their schedule, and it did not air this past Sunday.

