Have You Seen This? Spelling Bee champ's cool dribbling moves

Fast Funnies is a semi-regular feature at RaceDayCT which takes a comical look at topics within the local short track racing scene through the eyes of KB. Gone , But not Forgotten, I doubt it was Ronnie’s Decision, Strongly doubt it. Hockey Player’s just are not made or shaped to QUIT on anything…. We get hit Hard, We take your Number and deliver a Harder hit later in the game . We get cut, we stitch up, Or bandage up… and get back out there and get stitched later. Hit by the puck , suck it up . PAIN IS TEMPORARY , QUITTING LASTS FOREVER is OUR MOTTO .. we don’t quit … Guys who never played Hockey just don’t Understand… Guys who never played ,,. Get HIT ,and don’t like to take hit’s, they pick up their equipment and leave the Rink …. Believe Me .. Ronnie wanted to get right back out there and Race Hard and Fast and lean on those who wanted to play….Deliver a hit right back and say ” FUN GAME ” let’s PLAY…..!!!!!
Comments / 0