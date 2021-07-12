JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff

BOSTON — In the school’s latest reopening announcement, the American Academy of Pediatrics urges everyone older than age 2 to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, for the upcoming fall semester. School officials are also recommending everyone, who is eligible, be vaccinated to protect against COVID-19. “We need to prioritize getting children back into schools alongside their friends and their teachers -- and we all play a role in making sure it happens safely,” said Sonja O’Leary, MD, FAAP, chair of the AAP Council on School Health. “The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking, and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”
