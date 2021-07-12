JCPS issues new guidance for mask-wearing among unvaccinated students, staff

BOSTON (CBS) – At Molinari’s restaurant in Dorchester they’ve had to pivot again when it comes to masking, requiring employees to wear masks once again. “We’ve decided to be proactive and make customers comfortable coming in here,” said owner Jeff Cincotta. Staff have not been required to wear masks since earlier this month but now Cincotta worries things are going backwards with COVID. “I was saying if we got to Labor Day, schools going forward and there was a sense of normality, but I personally question that right now,” he said. The CDC is now recommending even...