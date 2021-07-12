Cancel
POTUS

The Navy adrift and other commentary

New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Is the US Navy ready for war?” wonders The Wall Street Journal’s Kate Bachelder Odell. A new report by retired officers prepared for Congress “paints a portrait of the Navy as an institution adrift,” detailing “a culture of bureaucracy and risk-aversion that is corroding readiness.” Worse, the report “concludes that the surface Navy is not focused on preparing for war and is weathering a crisis in leadership and culture.” One recently retired senior leader lamented, “I guarantee you every unit in the Navy is up to speed on their diversity training,” but “I can’t say the same of their ship-handling training.”

