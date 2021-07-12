MLB Draft would be so much better with trades: Sherman
DENVER — Imagine the Mets see Kumar Rocker sliding in Sunday’s draft and begin to get a stronger impression that the Vanderbilt righty is going to fall to them at No. 10. So acting GM Zack Scott calls his Cubs counterpart Jed Hoyer and asks if Rocker makes it to the Mets would Chicago trade Kris Bryant for that pick? Or how about he reaches out to Twins GM Thad Levine and says what prospect(s) plus the rights to Rocker would be enough for Jose Berrios?nypost.com
