Special Weather Statement issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie HEAVY RAIN POSSIBLE FOR CHAUTAUQUA...SOUTHERN ERIE AND CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES At 623 PM EDT, a line of showers was located along a line from near Jamestown to near Gowanda. This line of showers is expected to cause periods of heavy rainfall over the next one to two hours in portions of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. Poor drainage flooding and ponding of water on area roadways will be possible during this time. Heavy rainfall will also cause conditions to change quickly on area roadways, please allow yourself extra time to reach your destination.