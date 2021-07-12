Cancel
Almost Four Decades After Its Birth, The Diversity Industry Thrives on Its Own Failures

By Heather Mac Donald
quillette.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampus diversity advocates have pulled off their greatest coup to date: They have declared “diversity” to be a freestanding academic discipline, thus injecting their bureaucracy-heavy apparatus into the very heart of the academic enterprise. As of this month, Bentley University, a business-oriented liberal arts school in Waltham, Mass., will offer a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Sciences degree in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). By all accounts, this is the first undergraduate major dedicated to churning out more diversity bureaucrats and consultants. It will not be the last.

