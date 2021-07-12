Cancel
Drinks

A Noted Fashion Photographer Spent 4 Years Creating This Seriously Stylish New Gin

By Demetrius Simms
Robb Report
Robb Report
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s no shortage of boldface names who’ve released their own line of spirits. But the newest member of the pack may be its most stylish yet. Acclaimed fashion photographer Mert Alas just launched a beguiling bottle called Seventy One Gin. Alas, known for his work with his creative partner Marcus Piggot, has long been a fan of gin, and has spent the last four years improving upon his favorite tipple. It’s made more like perfume than traditional spirits, and takes its name from how long it’s aged in oak casks. All told, the gin spends 71 nights in a succession of Spanish virgin oak casks, used to bestow a smoky depth; sherry casks made from American oak that provide a hint of sweetness; and French oak cognac casks that give it a little heat. This process is also what gives the gin its beguiling amber color.

Robb Report

Robb Report

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

