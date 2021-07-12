Cancel
Colorado State

Climbing Colorado's most popular fourteener in the least popular way

By Spencer McKee
outtherecolorado.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf someone is into fourteener-bagging in Colorado, there's a good chance they've already summited Quandary Peak. Nearly 50,000 people summited the mountain in 2020 alone, with almost every hiker climbing up and down the standard class one east ridge route. To most, Quandary is a mountain to avoid – an overcrowded, uphill trudge offering little chance of a true escape into nature. That being said, there's more than one way to climb this mountain and seeking the top via a non-standard option allows experienced climbers to miss the hordes entirely.

