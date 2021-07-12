Dez Bryant stumbles upon cleats from infamous Packers game: 'It was a catch'

The feeling of nostalgia that an athlete gets when looking over game-worn clothing or equipment from throughout his/her career must be a special one. Imagine being David Tyree and seeing the helmet that will forever be associated with one of the greatest catches in football history (for what it's worth, the helmet is now at the Pro Football Hall of Fame). Put yourself in Allen Iverson's shoes — literally — as he stepped over Tyronn Lue, and imagine the feeling he gets while looking at those kicks after the fact. Should Joey Gallo win the Home Run Derby on Monday night, he'll sure have some pieces of memorable equipment to look back on fondly.