Film Review: Return to Splatter Farm (2020)

When loneliness consumes your life, things may get weird for you, and dangerous for others. You’ll discover just what that means in Jill Gevargizian’s “The Stylist”. Claire (Najarra Townsend; 2013’s “Contracted”) is a very reserved hair stylist in a hip-looking salon. She doesn’t seem to have any friends, she doesn’t seem to socialize very much, nor does she seem to know how. What she does know how to do, is scalp and murder unsuspecting victims. Once she fixates on someone’s hair or belongings, or judges that the person isn’t appreciating the blessings in her life, she proceeds to drugging them, scalping them, getting rid of the body, and bringing the newly acquired scalp back to her secret “lair”. One day, however, she befriends a customer who asks for Claire’s help to get her hair ready for her wedding. Our stylist then becomes overly obsessed with her new acquaintance and things begin to spiral out of control.