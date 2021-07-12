Cancel
The Villages, FL

PWAC overcomes concern about rising costs and green lights Lake Miona walking path

By Meta Minton
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Project Wide Advisory Committee has overcome concerns about rising costs and agreed to move ahead with a new walking path at Lake Miona. The Lake Miona Walking Trail would offer a picturesque walk for Villagers along the Black Lake Preserve. The 6-foot-wide nature path would be a 1.3-mile roundtrip, out and back. It would not be accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act as it would be classified as a nature path. An entry point would be near the Lake Miona Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. It would be off limits to dogs, bicycles and motorized vehicles, such as golf carts.

