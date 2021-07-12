Matt Rinaldi Elected to Lead Texas GOP

Former State Rep. Matt Rinaldi has been elected as the new chairman of the Texas Republican Party. On Saturday, members of the Texas State Republican Executive Committee voted to elect Rinaldi as the party’s new chairman, replacing former chairman Allen West, who resigned from his position to run for Governor. In a four-candidate race, Rinaldi received 34 votes, one more than the 33 votes needed to win the election. Orange County GOP chairman David Covey received 21 votes, while lobbyist Chad Wilbanks and activist Bill Burch rounded out the field with six votes and three votes, respectively.