Study says Colorado is one of the most adoption-friendly states in country

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm has passed away due to complications from a pulmonary embolism. The first governor in the state to serve 12 years in office over three terms was 85. Gov. Dick Lamm gives his last State of the State Speech in 1986. (credit: The Denver Post via Getty Images) Former First Lady Dottie Lamm shared the news of the death of her husband on Friday morning, sharing a statement that says “With great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived and in service to his beloved Colorado, I want to share the news...