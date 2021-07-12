Cancel
Colorado State

Study says Colorado is one of the most adoption-friendly states in country

By Breanna Sneeringer
outtherecolorado.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no secret that Coloradans love their dogs. A state home to many trails, lakes, and other opportunities to get outside, a pup can be the ultimate adventure companion. According to a recent study from Honest Paws, Colorado animal shelters often don't have enough pets. The adoption rate over the past five years for Colorado is 110 percent of capacity, which means the demand for pets is so high that the shelters most likely can't keep up.

Related
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Wisconsin Wolf Massacre: 216 Wolves Ended Up Dead Due to Hound Slaughter

Conservationists urge Wisconsin to deduct the overkill from the quota for the forthcoming hunt after one-third of the state's wolves were murdered in the last season. Hunters in Wisconsin are permitted to employ hound dogs to kill wolves. Activists are now recording the hunts to raise awareness in the middle of a politically sensitive situation.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

LIST: 38 Colorado counties meet CDC threshold for indoor mask-use recommendation

It's official – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending mask use for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people in counties across America where the organization classifies the level of community transmission as 'substantial' or 'high' – the two most severe of four classifications, 'high' being the most severe. To meet the minimum threshold, a county must have 50 or more COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last week.
Colorado StatePosted by
Vail Daily

Hazy skies in Vail area not from Colorado fires

Wildfires are raging across the Northwest, aided by winds of a high pressure system that is bringing the smoke from those fires to Colorado. The result is hazy skies over Eagle County that are likely to continue for the next few days. A massive heatwave hit the Northwest in late...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Dick Lamm, Who Served Three Terms As Governor In Colorado, Dies At Age 85

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm has passed away due to complications from a pulmonary embolism. The first governor in the state to serve 12 years in office over three terms was 85. Gov. Dick Lamm gives his last State of the State Speech in 1986. (credit: The Denver Post via Getty Images) Former First Lady Dottie Lamm shared the news of the death of her husband on Friday morning, sharing a statement that says “With great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived and in service to his beloved Colorado, I want to share the news...
Pennsylvania Statepghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania among worst states in nation in outdoor economic value, says study

Pennsylvania has more than 300,000 acres of state parks where people can hike, picnic, camp, fish, hunt, and more, but a new study from Outdoorsy shows the Keystone State is one of the lowest performers in terms of how much outdoor recreation contributes to the state's economy. According to the study, outdoor recreation contributes 1.6% of Pennsylvania’s annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to 2.2% nationally.
Colorado StateSummit Daily News

The era of megafires: An East Troublesome-like fire seems inevitable for Colorado’s resort communities

Colorado’s scariest wildfire in 2020 was not its largest. East Troublesome shocked firefighters because of its sprint and then its leap. It grew by 87,000 acres in a fiery dash across the headwaters of the Colorado River and past Grand Lake, most of that in just a couple of hours. Smoke plumes rose 40,000 feet. The winds, variously estimated at 50 to 100 mph, were strong enough to bend over lodgepole pines.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

[BREAKING] Outdoor recreation destination reinstates mask mandate in Colorado

Hours after the CDC recommended that masks be worn indoors in areas of "substantial" or "high" COVID-19 transmission, Colorado National Monument changed their policies to reflect this guidance. Mask wearing is now required inside of all park buildings, regardless of vaccination status, at the popular western Colorado destination. Colorado National...
Virginia StateFairfax Times

Virginia is the best state in the country for business according to CNBC study

Virginia captured first place in CNBC’s top states for business for the fifth time in a row. The Commonwealth has once again taken top honors in CNBC’s competitive rankings as America’s Top State for Business. This is the fifth time that Virginia has taken the title since the business news channel began releasing these studies back in 2007. This also marks that first time that Virginia has taken this title in back-to-back years.

Comments / 0

