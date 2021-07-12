Study says Colorado is one of the most adoption-friendly states in country
It's no secret that Coloradans love their dogs. A state home to many trails, lakes, and other opportunities to get outside, a pup can be the ultimate adventure companion. According to a recent study from Honest Paws, Colorado animal shelters often don't have enough pets. The adoption rate over the past five years for Colorado is 110 percent of capacity, which means the demand for pets is so high that the shelters most likely can't keep up.www.outtherecolorado.com
