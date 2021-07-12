Cancel
MLB Prospect Cards to Watch For

By Mike Gioseffi
The Ringer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Sports Cards Nonsense, Mike and Jesse start off by giving a quick update on the ongoing NBA Finals after three games and explain why not much has changed in terms of the card market for the Bucks and Suns players. They run through several MLB stories beginning with the 2021 Futures Game and what it means for the card values of some of the young prospects who played in the game. Then they discuss some injury news regarding Eloy Jiménez and Ronald Acuña Jr. and talk about the 2021 MLB draft and Jack Leiter being taken second overall by the Texas Rangers. They briefly touch on Novak Djokovic winning Wimbledon for his 20th Grand Slam win and discuss his card value before ending the show with some mailbag questions.

