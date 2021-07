City of Lauderhill Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn Congratulates Lauderhill Business Fassmer Technical Projects for New International Strategic Alliance. Lauderhill, FL – July 12, 2021 – 4:00 PM – Lauderhill based Fassmer Technical Projects (a USA division of Fassmer USA) signed a strategic alliance agreement with Ciramar Shipyards on June 25, 2021. Lauderhill Commissioner Melissa P. Dunn is proud of this local Lauderhill business for this innovative partnership, the benefits it will bring to the Lauderhill community and how it will provide national and international recognition for Fassmer Technical Projects and our City of Lauderhill.