DETROIT – A Michigan man was fatally shot when a verbal argument escalated on the front porch of a Detroit home last week, authorities said. Carlton Grenlee, 56, of Detroit, was fatally wounded by gunfire during the evening of Thursday, July 22, at a home on the 19600 block of Revere Street in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. Bryce Ricardo-Marcell Jester, 32, of Detroit, was arrested the following day and faces murder charges.