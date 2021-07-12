San Antonio Artist John Guzman Receives Year-Long NXTHVN Residency Fellowship
The New Haven, Connecticut-based NXTHVN Fellowship has just announced its 2021-2022 cohort. Nine artists and curators were selected from among an international pool of 325 applicants, and three of them have a strong connection to art in Texas. Lagos-born, Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Layo Bright, John Guzman, Alyssa Klauer, Africanus Okokon, Daniel Ramos, Warith Taha, Ghanaian painter Patrick Quarm, and two Curatorial Fellows, Marissa Del Toro and Jamillah Hinson, were selected.glasstire.com
