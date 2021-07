SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Update 9:04 p.m.:. Putnam County deputies said a man who had to be pulled out of the pool at the Tri-County YMCA in Scott Depot has died. Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said that workers noticed a 38-year-old man, who suffers from special needs, floating in the pool. They pulled him out and started CPR. The man was taken to CAMC where he died.