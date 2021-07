This weekend, I ran along the Great Highway — not once, not twice, but three times. During each run, the city and sea softly unfolded around me; the soles of my running sandals landing with muffled thuds atop the sandy asphalt, inviting me to be fully present with the concrete and greenery. Parents and children inundated the car-free passageway, filling the space with laughter and a palpable sense of warmth.