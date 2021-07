The recruitment of Gunner Givens went from a crawl to a full sprint after his sophomore film was released. People saw how talented the offensive lineman out of Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt was and a literal who's who of college teams or attending offers to Givens. Earlier in the process it looked like teams like Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, and Penn State were going to be major players for him, but it ended up being the local school and one of the first to offer him, Virginia Tech, that landed his commitment.